This Week's Total Divas Sets New Show Low In Viewership

Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Divas drew 390,000 viewers on the E! network. This is down 14% from last week's episode, which drew 454,000 viewers for the lowest Total Divas premiere viewership in show history. This week's number is the lowest Total Divas viewership in show history, going back to last week. The second episode of the 6th season drew 461,000 viewers.

This week's show, focusing on WrestleMania 34 and Paige's in-ring retirement, ranked #56 on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #37.

American Horror Story topped the night in the 18-49 demographic with 1.945 million viewers while Hannity topped the night in viewership with 4.450 million viewers, ranking #6 in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the eighth season:

Episode 1: 454,000 viewers

Episode 2: 390,000 viewers

Episode 3:

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily