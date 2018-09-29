Triple H And Other WWE Stars In NYC, Rey Mysterio Headed For WWE 2K19 Launch, MMC Highlights

- Above are highlights from this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge. On this week's show The Miz / Asuka defeated R-Truth / Carmella, and Bobby Lashley / Mickie James defeated Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox. Next week it will be Rusev / Lana vs. Naomi / Jimmy Uso, and Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox vs. Finn Balor / Bayley.

- According to Fox Sports, Rey Mysterio will be headed to Dubai on October 4 at The Galleria in City Centre to celebrate the launch of WWE 2K19. Mysterio is a playable character for those who pre-order the game. Earlier this month it was reported Mysterio has signed a two-year deal with WWE.

- Triple H, Charlotte, and Nikki Bella were in New York City earlier this week to be interviewed by BTIG about "Surviving and Thriving Global Media Disruption." Below are photos from the event.