UFC 229 Fight Card, Rampage Jackson Meets Daniel Cormier, Greg Hardy Earns Quick KO

- We have arrived at fight week for UFC 229, as Conor McGregor makes his return to the Octagon for the first time since 2016 to tackle unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. The card airs live on UFC Fight Pass, FOX Sports 1 and pay-per-view from Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov almost came to blows earlier this year when "Notorious" stormed into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in search of Nurmagomedov. They also were inches from one another during a press conference recently.

The card, which Wrestling Inc. will provide free coverage of, also features Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov and Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig.

- Greg Hardy, who scored a pair of victories on Dana White's "Contender Series," improved to 3-0 as a pro with a 53-second knockout of Rasheem Jones in a heavyweight bout at Xtreme Fight Night this weekend. The UFC signed Hardy to a developmental deal after his second appearance on the show.

Hardy, a former NFL standout, won three fights as an amateur before turning pro with his first appearance in front of UFC president Dana White earlier this year.

"We trained for this. I train with the best in the world. Dana White gave me an opportunity, XFN gave me an opportunity," Hardy said. "I just took over, animal instinct. I just needed to end it." (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes).

- Fresh off his victory over Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206 this past Saturday night, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson took time for a picture with current UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Jackson finished Wanderlei Silva, earning his second consecutive victory over his long-time rival. Cormier was at the event in his hometown of San Jose to support teammate Aaron Pico.