Big Jon Jones Rematch In The Works, UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier Avoiding USADA

- It's been five years this month since we witnessed the epic battle between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson for the UFC light heavyweight championship at UFC 165. And if UFC president Dana White has his say in the matter, we'll get another meeting between the two sooner rather than later.

"It's one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in history," White told ESPN, "and I expect the rematch to be the same!!!"

Jones was given a 15-month suspension by USADA for his failed drug tests, which would clear him in late October to return to action. White would like to see the rematch with Gustafsson take place at the year-end card in Las Vegas, UFC 232, on December 29.

Jones (22-1) scored a victory via decision over Gustafsson (18-4) that September night, with many believing "The Mauler" was the winner. A rematch was originally scheduled for 2014, but an injury forced Gustafsson out.

Currently, UFC 232 is set to feature Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg for Cyborg's female featherweight title. Nunes is the female bantamweight champion.

- Leave it to Daniel Cormier to have some fun with USADA in the aftermath of their decision to suspend Jon Jones for 15 months. Cormier recently said on UFC Tonight that he's done with USADA for Jon Jones' 15-month suspension, which makes him eligible to fight at the end of October despite being a multiple-time offender.

"Here's the deal: When it comes to USADA, they can't come to my house anymore at 6 a.m," Cormier said (h/t to MMAJunkie for the transcription). "What's the point? They've been to my house 15 times. USADA, don't come to my house anymore. You don't need to. You don't need to come. I'm not going to fail a test, I'm not going to make any mistakes, I'm not going to have to sit up there and go, 'I'm serious this time, guys. I promise I wasn't really trying to cheat.' It's never going to happen with me. Seventy times. Seventy times since I started wrestling internationally, and I've never made a mistake. It's not that hard. So even to be sitting here and doing this again shows – guys are ridiculous."

Cormier, the reigning UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, is rumored for a 2019 fight with Brock Lesnar should Lesnar decide to return to the Octagon. He tweeted the following to USADA this week: