Wanderlei Silva Making A Million Dollars, Rampage Jackson Finds New Life, Rory MacDonald Rips UFC

- Wanderlei Silva has proclaimed many, many things during his MMA career. The most recent is that "The Axe Murderer" is making a million dollars for his Bellator 206 fight with Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

Silva and Jackson will meet for a fourth time this Saturday night live on DAZN from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Silva owns a 2-1 mark against Jackson, but was finished in the most recent encounter.

Hear more from Silva in the video above as he discusses the Jackson fight, competing at heavyweight and his thoughts on the upcoming Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz bout.

- Welterweight champion Rory MacDonald became the biggest name to leave the UFC for Bellator when he signed a contract. Now, he can make history this Saturday night at Bellator 206 vs. middleweight titleholder Gegard Mousasi.

Over in the UFC, a fighter MacDonald holds a win again, Tyron Woodley, is the current champion. In an interview with MMA Fighting recently, MacDonald was asked his thoughts on the division of his former fighting home.

"I see what's going on with Tyron doing very well and seems very happy," MacDonald said. "I'm happy to not be part of that and just fighting great competition over here and getting great opportunities, that's just my enjoyment of the sport. (I didn't like) all the drama between all the fighters. I just find that stuff annoying and fake, and not what makes martial arts so fun.

"I'm happy to be where I feel like mixed martial arts is represented more old-fashioned."

With a win vs. Mousasi, MacDonald will become the first Bellator fighter to hold multiple titles at one time. Joe Warren is a multi-division champion, but won his belts on different occasions.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson takes on Wanderlei Silva this Saturday night in the co-main event of Bellator 206. For Jackson, a career that seemed stalled at one point has been revived thanks to the use of altitude tents.

"I started doing it and sure enough, in my last fight with Chael (Sonnen), no matter what happened, I didn't get tired," Jackson said in an interview with MMAjunkie. "That's one of my biggest fears is getting tired. When I hang up my gloves, it will probably be in training camp for a fight. I'll probably book a fight, be training and I can't go to the gym one day. I'll be like, 'Yeah, I'm done.'"

Jackson and Silva square off from the SAP Center in San Jose, California live on DAZN.