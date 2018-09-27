WWE Interviewer Accuses 7 Eleven Employee Of Stealing Money

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton took to Twitter last night and accused a 7 Eleven employee of stealing her wallet. Braxton says she got the police involved and the wallet was recovered by the employee but the money was missing.
You can see Braxton's tweet below:
@7eleven - today one of your Orlando employees stole my wallet, took the cash out of it and threw it in the dumpster behind the store. I called the police. After an hour the cops got the employee to show them to the wallet - but no cash. Please resolve this ASAP. Unacceptable.— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) September 27, 2018