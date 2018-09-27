Wrestling Inc.

WWE Interviewer Accuses 7 Eleven Employee Of Stealing Money

By Marc Middleton | September 27, 2018

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton took to Twitter last night and accused a 7 Eleven employee of stealing her wallet. Braxton says she got the police involved and the wallet was recovered by the employee but the money was missing.

You can see Braxton's tweet below:


