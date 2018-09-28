Wrestling Inc.

WWE Keeping Quiet On Sasha Banks' Injury And Status

By Marc Middleton | September 28, 2018

Regarding Sasha Banks, there's still no word yet on what kind of injury she is currently out of action with but it is being kept quiet.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the only thing being said is that Banks is taking some time off for a health-related issue.

Banks last wrestled on the September 3 RAW, teaming with Bayley to defeat Dana Brooke and Ember Moon. She was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge due to the injury, being replaced by Mickie James in the team with Bobby Lashley. The hope is that Banks will be able to wrestle at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

As noted, Banks will be on MTV's Wild 'N Out tonight at 10:30pm ET. Below is a preview:



