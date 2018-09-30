WWE Looks At 5 Greatest SmackDown Matches, WWE Star To Co-Host Awards Show, Charlotte

- Charlotte was the subject of this week's Canvas 2 Canvas.
- On Instagram, WWE looked at the five greatest SmackDown match of all-time. Starting at number five: Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Los Guerrero (Eddie and Chavo Guerrero), The New Day vs. Bludgeon Brothers, The Shield vs. Randy Orton and Team Hell No, Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle, and at number one, Edge vs. Eddie Guerrero.
- Mickie James will be performing and co-hosting the Native American Music Awards on October 12. James is also up for two awards: Best Country Record ("Don't Be Afraid to Fly") and Single of the Year ("Left Right Left").
