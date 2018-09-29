WWE Main Event Recap: Zack Ryder & No Way Jose Get A Win, Apollo Crews Vs. Tyler Breeze



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zack Ryder & No Way Jose make their entrance as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary. Mike Kanellis & Mojo Rawley make their entrance.

Zack Ryder & No Way Jose vs. Mike Kanellis & Mojo Rawley

Kanellis and Ryder lock up. Ryder locks in a headlock, Kanellis pushes him to the ropes. Ryder hits a shoulder block on Kanellis. Jose eventually splashes Kanellis. Rawley breaks up a pin attempt by Jose on Kanellis. Ryder hits a Rough Ryder on Rawley. Kanellis super kicks Ryder. Jose hits a Pop-Up Punch on Kanellis. Jose pins Kanellis for the win.

Winners: Zack Ryder & No Way Jose

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre defeating The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder).

A recap of Samoa Joe going to the house of WWE Champion AJ Styles during SmackDown Live is shown.

Apollo Crews and Tyler Breeze make their entrances.

Tyler Breeze vs. Apollo Crews

They lock up. Crews locks in a headlock on Breeze. Breeze sends Crews to the ropes. Crews hits a shoulder-block on Breeze. Crews dropkicks Breeze. Crews pins Breeze for a two count. Breeze eventually superkicks Crews. Breeze connects with a pair of forearms to Crews. Crews hits a Fallaway Slam on Breeze. Crews ascends the turnbuckles. Crews hits. Frog Splash on Breeze.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Universal Champion Roman Reigns) defeating Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin & AOP (Akam & Rezar).