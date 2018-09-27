WWE Promotes Big Indie Event, New John Cena Video From China, Mia Yim's WWE NXT Live Event Debut

- Above is new video of John Cena checking out the mobile food carts in Yinchuan, China. Cena has been in China training with Jackie Chan for his Project X movie. He is set to return to WWE at Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens.

- WWE announced the following to promote Sunday's big PROGRESS Wrestling event in London, England. The show will feature several WWE NXT Superstars and WWE UK Superstars - Matt Riddle, Toni Storm, Mark Andrews, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

NXT UK Superstars, Matt Riddle to compete at PROGRESS Wrestling's Hello Wembley this weekend British Strong Style will be in full effect this weekend at PROGRESS Wrestling's Hello Wembley event in London, where WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are set to compete in separate matches for what is already being dubbed the biggest independent wrestling show in U.K. history. Also highlighting the huge night are 2018 Mae Young Classic competitor (and 2017 semifinalist) Toni Storm, 205 Live's Mark Andrews and NXT's newest signee, Matt Riddle. Taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday, Sept. 30, Hello Wembley will see Moustache Mountain's Bate take on WALTER for the PROGRESS World Championship. Bate's comrade Seven, meanwhile, will compete for the PROGRESS Atlas Championship against Doug Williams, while Storm battles for the PROGRESS Women's Championship. The BruiserWeight is set to face fast-rising indie sensation Ilja Dragunov, and Riddle will fight in his final independent match. Tickets for the big event, which is limited to attendees 14 years and older, can be found here. Check out the full lineup for PROGRESS Wrestling's Hello Wembley below. PROGRESS World Championship Match

WALTER (c) vs. Tyler Bate PROGRESS Women's Championship Match

Jinny (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Millie McKenzie PROGRESS Tag Team Championship Match (Two teams start, and a new team enter the match every two minutes. If a member of a team is pinned, submitted or disqualified, his team is eliminated. The last team standing wins).

Flamita & Bandido (c) vs. The 198 (Flash Morgan Webster & "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. The Calamari Thatch Kings (Chris Brookes & Timothy Thatcher) vs. The Anti Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Jr) vs. Connor Mills & Maverick Mayhew vs. Sexy Starr (Jack Sexsmith & David Starr) PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match

Doug Williams (c) vs. Trent Seven (If Williams loses, he retires) Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov Matt Riddle vs. Mark Haskins Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match

Mark Andrews vs. Eddie Dennis No Disqualification Match

Jimmy Havoc vs. Paul Robinson

- Mia Yim will make her official NXT live event debut at Saturday's show in Ft. Pierce, Florida, as seen in the tweet below. As noted, Yim has signed with WWE and officially started working under the deal earlier this month.