WWE Star Cleared To Return To The Ring

Maria Kanellis has been cleared to return to the ring.

After suffering a broken wrist last month while training for a return to the ring, Maria revealed on her podcast (Mike and Maria in Wonderland, which she co-hosts with her husband, Mike Kanellis), that her doctor cleared her on Wednesday to "come back to the WWE."

Maria then shows off her healed wrist and says, "I will be back."

Mike adds, "Who knows when."

Maria revealed the news at around the 48-minute mark of her podcast, which you can also find on iTunes.

After parting ways with WWE in February 2010, Maria embarked on a search for "the perfect partner," only to find one in her husband, Mike. Maria returned to WWE in June 2017 alongside Mike as part of SmackDown LIVE, where they vowed to educate everyone on the power of love. Maria, however, went on a leave of absence from WWE after announcing a year ago this week that she's pregnant.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Fredrica Moon, back in April. The very same month, Mike joined Raw through the Superstar Shake-up. Although Mike still has yet to wrestle on Monday Night Raw, he's had a number of matches on WWE Main Event.

It's unclear whether Maria will join Mike on Raw since WWE.com still has her listed as a member of SmackDown LIVE. When Maria revealed that she had suffered a broken wrist, her goal was to recover in time to wrestle at WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution, on October 28.