WWE Superstar Makes "Coolest Dads" List, New WWE NXT Post-Show Segments (Video), Cathy Kelley

- Above is post-show video of WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa after his main event win over Otis Dozovic this week. It looks like this is a new NXT post-show video they're doing each week as NXT General Manager William Regal, EC3, Shayna Baszler and others are also featured. Sarah Schreiber does the hosting and Pat McAfee also speaks.

- Fatherly.com has ranked WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston at #17 on their 100 Coolest Dads In America list for 2018. The top 3 is made up of LeBron James at #1, Kelly Slater and Aaron Huey. They wrote the following on Kofi:

"Even for a WWE star, Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah has noticeable swagger. When he enter the ring, he beams with exuberance, leaping, flexing, flipping, and flashing his signature smile. Better known in the ring as Kofi Kingston, the Ghana-born wrestler has put his energy and raw athleticism into winning a total of 14 championships since making his television debut on ECW in 2007. The best part? Kofi is a fan favorite with adults who still keeps it PG for the kids. Part of this is no doubt because he's a dad who wants to set an example for his two young sons, Khi and Orion, born in 2013 and 2016, who he's raising with his wife Chi Chi in Tampa, Florida. Kingston has always played the good guy on the stage. We're not sure he knows any other way."

- WWE's Cathy Kelley is celebrating her 30th birthday today. Below are birthday wishes from Naomi, Natalya, Zelina Vega and Dana Brooke:

Kels! happy bday @catherinekelley this is the only pic I had of us we need an update sis ?? live your best life today you deserve it muah! pic.twitter.com/Zj8JEJyYgf — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 27, 2018

Happy birthday @catherinekelley! You're smart, pretty and kind! Did I mention you're also great at Instagram captions?! We ?? you! ???????? pic.twitter.com/1baDEFEwb0 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 27, 2018