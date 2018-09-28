WWE Teases DX Vs. Brothers Of Destruction, How Old Is Jason Jordan Today?, Superstars Handed Titles

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who won titles without winning a match - The Rock and the WWE Intercontinental Title, Triple H and the World Heavyweight Title, Roderick Strong and the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Mankind and the WWE Hardcore Title, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and the WWE European Title.

- RAW Superstar Jason Jordan turns 30 years old today while former WWE Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman turns 55 and Japanese legend Jado turns 50.

- WWE fueled the rumor mill yesterday when they posted this Instagram graphic on a potential match between DX and The Brothers of Destruction. As noted, it's believed that Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.