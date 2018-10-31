WWE 205 Live Ongoing Results

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show, while you all can chime in with your thoughts in the "Comments" section below.

In a video...General Manager Drake Maverick reminds us that last week was 205 Live's 100th episode, and commends the incredible Falls Count Anywhere main event between Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali. Maverick then says that this week's episode will be even better...and hypes up the evenings card: Brian Kendrick takes on Jack Gallagher, and Mustafa Ali versus Tony Nese to determine the #1 contender for the cruiserweight championship. Maverick ponders if Ali is still banged up from last week.

205 Live intro song.

Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. Jack Gallagher walks down to the ring with Drew Gulak for the evening's first matchup.

Recap video from last month when Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher attacked Brian Kendrick and kicked him out of their posse.

Kendrick is out next...here we go

Jack Gallagher versus Brian Kendrick

Some jaw-jacking to start... Gallagher and Kendrick begin trading strikes. Gallagher escapes to the outside but Kendrick comes out of nowhere with a baseball slide! Gulak provides a distraction from the commentary table allowing Gallagher to push Kendrick into the ring apron. Back in the ring Gallagher hits Kendrick with a snap suplex, and has the early advantage of this bout.

After a big Irish-whip, Gallagher targets Kendrick's back with submissions and a big backbreaker. Early cover attempt from Gallagher but Kendrick kicks out. Kendrick tries to fire back but Gallagher nails him with a running knee. Gallagher lands several standing big boots but Kendrick keeps bouncing up begging for more! A third big boot puts Kendrick down.

Comeback attempt by Kendrick...he lands a back body drop and connects with a few stiff forearms to Gallagher's head. Tiger suplex from Kendrick and he transitions right into the Bully Choke! Gallagher gets to the ropes to break the hold, rolls to the apron, and wretches Kendrick's neck over the ropes. Gallagher sling-shots into the ring and catches Kendrick in a rear-naked choke submission! Kendrick escapes! Gallagher attempts his finishing running dropkick but Kendrick moves! Superkick! Gulak comes over to help Gallagher but Akira Tozawa comes out to chase Gulak away! Sliced Bread from Kendrick onto Gallagher...and that's it.

Brian Kendrick wins by pinfall.



Akira and Kendrick stand tall as Gulak and Gallagher leave disappointed.

Drake Maverick is backstage with Cedric Alexander. Cedric is confused as to why Drake hasn't given him his contractually obliged title rematch with Buddy Murphy. Drake says that it would be unfair for Cedric to have the rematch now...when he's on a losing streak...and not at championship level. Cedric understands...and promises to get back on track.

