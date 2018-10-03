3MB Table For 3 Reunion Video, New WWE Trademarks, Former WWE Star Training For Return From Surgery

- Above is a clip for tonight's post-RAW edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network, featuring a 3MB reunion with Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal and RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre.

- WWE recently filed to trademark Saturday Night's Main Event, WCW Saturday Night and WCW Thunder.

- Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes is back training for her return to the indies after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus in early September. She posted the following today:

First day back and I'm LOVING LIFE! Sweating, my heart racing, ENDORPHINS running wild. #workout #firstdaybackatthegym #endorphins #happy #lovemylife #nothingwillstopme #motivated #fitmom #totallyfitmamafamily #recovery