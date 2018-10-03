Wrestling Inc.

3MB Table For 3 Reunion Video, New WWE Trademarks, Former WWE Star Training For Return From Surgery

By Marc Middleton | October 01, 2018

- Above is a clip for tonight's post-RAW edition of Table For 3 on the WWE Network, featuring a 3MB reunion with Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal and RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre.

- WWE recently filed to trademark Saturday Night's Main Event, WCW Saturday Night and WCW Thunder.

Rosa Mendes Reveals Her Plan For Returning To WWE
Rosa Mendes Reveals Her Plan For Returning To WWE

- Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes is back training for her return to the indies after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus in early September. She posted the following today:

First day back and I'm LOVING LIFE! Sweating, my heart racing, ENDORPHINS running wild. #workout #firstdaybackatthegym #endorphins #happy #lovemylife #nothingwillstopme #motivated #fitmom #totallyfitmamafamily #recovery

