Abyss Recalls The Time When Mick Foley Tasered Him (Video)

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Abyss was inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame last weekend before the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The organization recently released yet another sneak peek video, promoting the new GWN series "My Best 5", where Abyss talked about working with former Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and the hardcore legend, Mick Foley.

Mick signed with the promotion back in 2008, and was involved in a program with Abyss the following year. Both the performers competed in a Monster's Ball match, with Abyss picking up the win. The newest inductee into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame looked back at their match, and talked about getting tasered by Foley.

"I was so excited and so honoured when Vince Russo told me that we were going to do it at Bound For Glory", Abyss revealed. "To work with Mick, it was a bucket lister. He's the originator, and to me the most standout original hardcore wrestler, and somebody that I truly respected coming up and looked up to. I truly looked at him as an example of what I wanted to become, and what I wanted to do, and the professionalism I wanted to show. Mick is one of the most soft-spoken, intelligent people you will ever meet, and you get him in the ring and he's a savage. That was something that was a really cool dynamic, because I'm a lot the same way, and that was a bucket list moment for me.

"I remember we sat in the hotel room the night before, and we put some stuff together in our heads, and kind of where we wanted to go. And I was doing a lot more listening than talking out of respect for Mick, and listening to the ideas that he saw in the match.

"I remember when we climbed the scaffolding, we literally climbed the scaffolding over the entrance way, fifteen, almost twenty feet above the ring, and I ended up falling off of it. We went through the stage, we came up through the ramp, we busted through the ramp. He tasered me at the end of the match, that's in there as well. That was a real taser, it hurt. That was the first and last time I'll ever be doing that.

"We wanted the realism of it, and it's not going to kill you. So whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right? And I think that's kind of how we looked at it that day. Probably should've used the theatrical one, but nah. Let's use the real thing."