Aiden English's Milwaukee Secret Revealed (Video), Chris Jericho On Wrestling Being Boring Sometimes

By Raj Giri | October 02, 2018

- Aiden English revealed his "One Night in Milwaukee" video evidence on tonight's SmackDown Live, as seen in the video above. The video features Lana approaching English in a hotel room in Milwaukee as English is preparing for a promo later that night. Lana tells English that there's something that she's been wanting to tell him that she's been thinking about for a long time. She then said "I want you..." and the video stopped, although it's likely that the full video will be revealed to be her saying that she wants English to stop associating with Rusev.

- Chris Jericho sent out an interesting tweet on Monday night, which would have been during the end of RAW. Jericho tweeted, "wrestling is boring sometimes," as seen below:



