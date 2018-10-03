Aiden English Taunts Rusev And Lana, Top WWE Superstars At Ringside Fest 2018, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Portland.

- Ringside Collectibles sent us the following details on Ringside Fest 2018:

Meet WWE® Superstar Matt Hardy, WWE® Hall of Famer Kurt Angle & NXT® Superstars The Undisputed Era In NYC! NEW YORK, NY – RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES, INC. presents the 15th annual RINGSIDE FEST scheduled for Saturday, October 27th 2018 at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square, New York City. This blockbuster event includes appearances by: NXT® Superstars The Undisputed Era™ Adam Cole™, Roderick Strong™, Kyle O'Reilly™ & Bobby Fish™ (appearing 9am-12pm) WWE® Superstar Matt Hardy ® & WWE® Hall of Famer Kurt Angle™ (appearing 1pm-4pm) Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. Availability is very limited. To order tickets and for more details visit https://www.RingsideFest.com! Mattel's design team will also be on hand with the latest WWE® Action Figures on display and answering questions from collectors! Ringside Collectibles, Inc. is the #1 on-line retailer of Mattel WWE wrestling figures! Visit Ringside Collectibles at https://www.WrestlingFigures.com

- Aiden English tweeted the following after revealing the "One Night In Milwaukee" evidence against Lana on last night's SmackDown, taunting Rusev and Lana.

On a related note, English also popped up in the comments section on Facebook Watch during Rusev and Lana's Mixed Match Challenge loss to Jimmy Uso and Naomi last night. He wrote, "Do not forget Milwaukee, have a Happy Aiden English Day."