AJ Styles On Possibly Facing UK Star, Injured WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Rey Mysterio, Mickie James

- WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke withThe Daily Star and said he thinks he and WWE NXT UK Superstar Tyler Bate could have an unbelievable match.

Styles said when asked, "If the opportunity presents itself, I think that him and I could have an unbelievable match."

Bate also commented on the potential match, "I think I could have a good one with AJ."

- Sami Zayn is still out of action until early 2019 after undergoing surgery on both rotator cuffs but he's looking forward to facing Rey Mysterio in a WWE ring. Rey is set to return to the company at SmackDown 1000 in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifier against WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Sami wrote on Twitter:

I can't wait to wrestle this man. https://t.co/iL6yrgeUC7 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 10, 2018

- Mickie James is celebrating 13 years since she made her WWE debut this week. The former Women's Champion will team with Alexa Bliss to face WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at WWE Evolution. Mickie celebrated the milestone with this cake and Instagram post:

Thank you @cakebycourtney for helping celebrate my 13 year @wwe anniversary today with this adorable cake. October 10, 2005 I made my first entrance into a Wwe ring... and what a journey it's been. Honored to be doing something I love for so long. Big thanks to all my fans who supported me over these years. What's been your favorite wrestling memory of mine? #wwe #wwediva #cakes #womenswrestling #anniversary #celebration #rainbow