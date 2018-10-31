AJ Styles On Samoa Joe & Daniel Bryan, WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal Video, Topanga, NXT UK Matches

- Above is video from the annual WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal, which took place at the weekend live event in Orlando. The video also features noted wrestling fan and actress Danielle Fishel, known to TV viewers as Topanga. Some of the costumes are EC3 as Batman, Drake Maverick as Robin, Angelo Dawkins as Keith Lee, Otis Dozovic as Mandy Rose, Matt Riddle as a chicken and Kassius Ohno as a T-Rex.

- There will be back-to-back episodes of the WWE NXT UK series today on the WWE Network, beginning at 4pm ET and 5pm ET. Noam Dar vs. Zack Gibson and Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley are being advertised for the 4pm episode. Wolfgang vs. Mark Andrews and Moustache Mountain vs. Huxley & Sam Gradwell are being advertised for the 5pm episode.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter today and wrote the following on last night's title defense over Daniel Bryan and Friday's match against Samoa Joe at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia: