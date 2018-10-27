Aleister Black Isn't Happy With Johnny Gargano, WWE Stars "Guess The Match", Fans On Universal Title

- Above, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Alexa Bliss, and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch react to the "Guess That Match" Challenge.
- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who will become the next Universal Champion?" As of this writing, Braun Strowman is leading over Brock Lesnar with 80 percent of the vote.
- On this week's episode of NXT, Johnny Gargano attacked a returning Aleister Black and confirmed he was Black's attacker in the parking lot a few months ago. Earlier today, Black posted on his Instagram a photo of Gargano with his face scratched out and "False Prophet" written on it.