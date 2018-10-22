Alexa Bliss Misses WWE Supershow After Returning, The Usos Send Warning To SmackDown, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Providence in this new video.

- Alexa Bliss missed Sunday's WWE Supershow in Boston but there's no word yet on why. Bliss was set to work the Supershow after returning to the ring at Friday's live event in Bangor, Maine.

Friday's live event saw Bliss and Mickie James lose to Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey when Bliss tapped to Rousey. The same match took place on Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut but Tamina Snuka replaced Bliss on Sunday in Boston.

WWE still has Bliss advertised for tonight's RAW and she's scheduled to team with Mickie at WWE Evolution on Sunday against WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita.

- The Usos took to Twitter on Sunday and issued the following warning to the rest of the SmackDown roster: