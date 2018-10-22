Alexa Bliss Reportedly Injured Again This Past Weekend

Alexa Bliss is reportedly out of action with another injury, according to F4Wonline.com.

Word is that Bliss suffered a concussion at Saturday night's WWE live event in Hartford, CT, but WWE has not confirmed that.

As noted, Bliss missed Sunday's WWE Supershow in Boston, despite being advertised. Bliss had been out of action with an arm injury but she returned to the ring Friday's live event in Bangor, ME. She then suffered the injury on Saturday in Hartford. The matches on Friday and Saturday saw Bliss and Mickie James lose to Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey when Bliss tapped to Rousey. Tamina Snuka replaced Bliss on Sunday in Boston.

Bliss is currently scheduled to team with Mickie to face WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at Sunday's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.