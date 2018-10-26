Alexa Bliss Talks WWE Evolution Match With Trish Stratus Being Changed To A Tag Team Bout

Former RAW women's champion Alexa Bliss was recently a guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. Bliss was originally scheduled to team up with Mickie James in a tag match against WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita this Sunday at Evolution, but was pulled from the show due to injury. Alicia Fox will now be teaming with James against Stratus and Lita.

Bliss was originally scheduled to face Stratus in a one-on-one match, but those plans were changed a few weeks ago. Many speculated that this was due to the recent injuries Bliss suffered, but she said she actually doesn't know the real reason the match was changed, although it was for the better.

"I have no idea. I know that there is a lot of speculation on Twitter where they said that I was injured, but no, it was just the direction they wanted to go in and we were told when it was announced earlier in the day that it was going to be a tag match, with no reason really, but I think it makes it exciting because you have Team Bestie with Trish Stratus and Lita and us," Bliss said. "I don't want to call it a waste, but when you have Mickie James involved with the history of her and Trish Stratus. It just needed to be done in my personal opinion. It just makes sense. Me and Mickie James have been teaming for for a while now and then you have Team Bestie, so why not? I feel like they kind of saw that in a creative standpoint and saw the value in that match and wanted to go with it. It wasn't something that happened; I just personally think they wanted to go with the tag match."

Bliss also discussed her "Moment of Bliss" segment where she made fun of Stratus. She revealed that she actually had never met Stratus prior to recording the segment. She said it was a lot of fun and she has enjoyed every bit of promo they've done leading up to Sunday's match.

"That was actually a lot of fun. Obviously, 'The Moment of Bliss' are extreme and over the top and I am obviously being over the top, which is what is so fun about them and I had never met Trish Stratus before, so it was a lot of fun. I even messaged her saying, 'Hey, I just talked about you on television---you should probably watch it. If you want to respond to it.' It was funny and fun because they are always so much fun to do. They are my little public service announcement and to be able to do one one Trish Stratus was really cool. I was like, this is awesome. I am doing my thing. I am talking about Trish Stratus and I will be facing her at WWE Evolution. I couldn't compose my excitement when mentioning the match on 'The Moment of Bliss' because I was genuinely excited for my match at Evolution. You see my eyes get a little watery; I just kept talking about it. It was a lot of fun and it has been a lot of fun working with her and getting to be able to be one on one in the ring with her when we had the back and forth promos we were doing. It's just been so much fun. It's been fun and a fun setup and I am really excited to see where it goes, especially now with Lita and Mickie James added as a tag match, it is really fun."

Source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

