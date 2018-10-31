Alexa Bliss WWE Return Update, Nikki Bella Returning To Action, WWE Supercard Season 5 Details, More

- Alexa Bliss is scheduled to work RAW live events on the European tour, which kicks off this weekend. Bliss has been out of action since suffering an undisclosed rumor at a live event on Saturday, October 22nd. She was forced to miss her match at WWE Evolution this past Sunday, where she was scheduled to team with Mickie James against Trish Stratus and Lita. Alicia Fox took her place, however Bliss still cut a promo on Trish & Lita before the match.

- Nikki Bella is also scheduled to work RAW live events on the tour against Natalya.

- 2K today sent us the more details for the upcoming Season 5 of WWE SuperCard, the action-packed collectible card-battling game. Season 5 vaults players to a competitive state faster, with Hardened cards becoming the new lowest tier on the Draft Board. This leads to less time in menus and more time playing the game.

Additional changes for Season 5 include a new MyCards menu to get players to their most important cards quickly; a streamlined Main Menu; a multi-Fusion chamber to break out regular, Legacy and promotional fusions; and a reinvigorated card catalog to show off players' collections.

On top of these new features, more than 250 new cards are planned for Season 5 as part of three dynamic and fun new tiers: Gothic, Neon and Shattered. Fan favorite NXT Superstars EC3, Ricochet, Candice LeRae and more will all make their debut in Season 5, and later this year, players can expect a new event to complement Ring Domination, Road to Glory and Last Man Standing.

WWE SuperCard is available for free download on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon App Store for Android devices. For additional details on Season 5, click here.