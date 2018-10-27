Earlier this week a number of packages containing pipe bombs were sent to critics of President Donald Trump, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and others.

Yesterday, the alleged suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, was caught and charged with five counts, including mailing illegal explosives, interstate transportation of an explosive, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications, and assaulting current and former federal officers.

In a report by Newsweek, Sayoc's cousin, who remained anonymous, spoke about Sayoc's past, which included being a male dancer and once wanting to become a pro wrestler, but steroids derailed that journey.

"He took a lot of steroids, and he also danced as a male stripper," the cousin said. "He was dancing at clubs. The kid was huge. He wanted to make it as a pro wrestler, but the steroids f----- his head up."

Sayoc had previous run-ins with the law, including alleged theft in the 1990s. In 2002, he allegedly threatened to use a bomb, and then two years later, he got in trouble for alleged possession of synthetic anabolic androgenic steroids.

"He was driving and got stopped with a trunk full of steroids," Sayoc's cousin recalled. "His brain was too weak."