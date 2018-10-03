Another WWE NXT TV Win For Lars Sullivan (Video), Forgotten Sons Post-Match Video, Next Week's NXT

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw The Forgotten Sons wrestle their first TV match together. Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated enhancement talents Vinny Mixon, Cesar Rise and Torry Kirsh. Above is post-match video of Ryker, Cutler and Blake talking to Cathy Kelley. Cutler says the NXT Universe has struck a nerve with them because they had been forgotten but they are forgotten, no more. Blake says they will simply do unto others and they will enjoy it.

- Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves has been announced for next Wednesday's NXT TV episode. As noted, next week's show will also feature a Triple Threat for Ricochet's NXT North American Title with Adam Cole and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne.

- Lars Sullivan continues to be booked strong in NXT. He defeated EC3 in tonight's main event. Lars has yet to be pinned in regular, non-Takeover NXT TV singles matches. He wrestled Killian Dain to a No Contest back in March, lost by pinfall to then-NXT Champion Aleister Black at the "Takeover: Chicago II" event and then lost last week by DQ to enhancement talent Victor Orchant (Vordell Walker).

