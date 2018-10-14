Austin Aries And Johnny Impact Get Heated (Video), Bound For Glory Opening, Concrete Jungle Rules

- Above is the opening for tonight's Impact Bound for Glory PPV from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Be sure to join our live coverage tonight beginning at 8pm ET.

- As noted, Abyss was inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame last night. Near the end of the event, Impact World Champion Austin Aries got on the microphone to praise Abyss and slowly transition into a promo against Johnny Impact (his opponent later tonight). The two ended up squaring off as the Impact Wrestling Twitch feed was cut for the event. Below is video of what happened after the video went out, please note there is strong language. Both wrestlers yelled at each other while James Mitchell, Abyss, Don Callis, and others attempted to keep them away from each other.

So things got a bit heated at the end of the ceremony pic.twitter.com/EbRAC33ShJ — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) October 14, 2018

- At tonight's PPV there will be a Concrete Jungle Match between LAX (Santana, Ortiz, and Konnan) and The OGz (Homicide, King, and Hernandez). In the video below, Josh Mathews explained while there will be ropes, there will be no canvas or padding (just exposed wood boards) and no turnbuckle pads. Submission or pinfall is the only way to win.