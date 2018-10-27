Austin Aries Reportedly Suffering From Minor Concussion, Status With Impact Wrestling Confirmed

Former Impact World Champion Austin Aries lost to Johnny Impact at Bound For Glory two weeks ago, and proceeded to walk out of the arena after exchanging words with Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling Don Callis. A lot has been speculated about Aries's walkout and his contractual status with Impact Wrestling, and on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shed more light on the situation.

Dave mentioned that a source told him about Aries suffering from a minor concussion, and that he was physically beaten down. Meltzer also noted that there are more layers to the story and what went down at Bound For Glory, and revealed that Impact Wrestling did not confirm, or wasn't aware of the concussion.

Regarding Aries's contractual status, Meltzer revealed that it has now been confirmed that Austin's contract with Impact Wrestling has indeed expired, and a new deal hasn't been signed yet. Dave further noted that Aries was present in New York on 10/8 for the first day of TV tapings, but was sent home and the script had to be rewritten. Finally, Dave speculated that the entire story had a Pillman-esque vibe, which was evident during the build-up to the Bound For Glory match.

