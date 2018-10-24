Wrestling Inc.

Backstage News On Elias Attacking Baron Corbin, WWE Training Center At Make-A-Wish, Marquee Matches

By Marc Middleton | October 24, 2018

- A new Marquee Matches episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 8:30pm ET on Thursday, focusing on Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from the first WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" event. Above is a clip.

- This week's WWE RAW saw Elias make an apparent babyface turn by smashing his guitar over the back of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. PWInsider reports that the turn was something officials saw as likely happening down the line but pulling the trigger on this week's RAW may have been due to the ripple effect of Roman Reigns taking time off to battle leukemia.

- WWE continues to further their relationship with Make-A-Wish. WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson was honored with the Make-A-Wish Chris Greicius Celebrity Award last week while WWE has sponsored a new Training Center at the Make-A-Wish headquarters in Phoenix. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the relationship:




