Backstage News On Elias Attacking Baron Corbin, WWE Training Center At Make-A-Wish, Marquee Matches

- A new Marquee Matches episode will premiere on the WWE Network at 8:30pm ET on Thursday, focusing on Sasha Banks vs. Bayley from the first WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" event. Above is a clip.

- This week's WWE RAW saw Elias make an apparent babyface turn by smashing his guitar over the back of Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin. PWInsider reports that the turn was something officials saw as likely happening down the line but pulling the trigger on this week's RAW may have been due to the ripple effect of Roman Reigns taking time off to battle leukemia.

- WWE continues to further their relationship with Make-A-Wish. WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson was honored with the Make-A-Wish Chris Greicius Celebrity Award last week while WWE has sponsored a new Training Center at the Make-A-Wish headquarters in Phoenix. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the relationship:

This morning at the new @MakeAWish HQ in Phoenix, the @WWE Training Center was unveiled! This new room will house the training of MAW employees as they continue to grant wishes for 27,000 children annually diagnosed with critical illnesses. I am so proud of this new space! pic.twitter.com/Xf4g7f4C2t — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018

One wish can give a child the hope they need to fight a serious illness. I'm incredibly grateful for everyone at the @MakeAWish Foundation for making a meaningful difference for children and families. ?????? Thank you for the privilege of being your partner. @WWE — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 19, 2018