Backstage News On How Long Kevin Owens Might Be Out Of Action

Kevin Owens is expected to be out of action for four to eight months with his upcoming knee surgery, according to Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE shot an angle on Monday's RAW with Bobby Lashley turning heel and injuring both of Owens' knees to write him off of TV. While there was a report from POST Wrestling that the hope is that the knee surgery will be a minor procedure, Meltzer noted that the full damage won't be known until his knee is opened up. While it's hopeful that Owens will just need his knee to be cleaned out, it is possible that he will need major surgery.

Owens has been working with the bad knee for a while. Since debuting in 2014, Owens has not had to take any substantial time off due to injuries.

If Owens needs major surgery, he is expected to be out for eight months, while the timetable is four months if the procedure is minor.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

