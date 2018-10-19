Backstage News On Ronda Rousey Working With Paul Heyman, Rousey Writing RAW Promo, Evolution Tickets

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has received a lot of props this week for her promo with Nikki Bella on Monday's RAW from Philadelphia. This strong promo by Rousey is especially interesting because she personally wrote most of the promo herself and used her own words, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Paul Heyman has been producing Rousey's segments as of late because she's most comfortable working with him, and because Heyman has the best knowledge of Rousey's career and her character.

See Also WWE Hoping Ronda Rousey Can Save Total Divas?

Regarding Monday's RAW promo, Heyman gave Rousey instructions and the key parts to focus on - the line about John Cena's bedroom, The Bella Twins leeching off Cena and Daniel Bryan. He also gave The Bellas their key lines on how they were the real Superstars who started the women's revolution and the Divas Title record. With The Bellas putting over Nikki's Divas Title record, the idea was that fans consider the Divas era to be a negative point in time for the women of WWE, and The Bellas would be pushing the era like it was a good thing.

On a related note, WWE officials likely have no regrets in booking Nikki vs. Rousey for the title at the October 28 Evolution pay-per-view. The Observer notes that the announcement of that match led to a surge in ticket sales and the Nassau Coliseum is now expected to be sold out for the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view. We noted before that ticket sales were off to a slow start. Rousey recently told TMZ that her match with Nikki will headline Evolution.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.