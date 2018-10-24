Backstage News On Trish Stratus And Lita Plans, New Ronda Rousey Vlog, Rob Van Dam Comedy Shows

- Above is the latest "Ronda on the Road" vlog from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, featuring footage from the weekend WWE live event in Bangor, Maine.

- WWE has plans for Trish Stratus and Lita to return after their match with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at WWE Evolution on Sunday, according to PWInsider. The current idea is that the two WWE Hall of Famers will be used for major events like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

- Rob Van Dam will host a Ringside Comedy show for three nights in Las Vegas at the beginning of November. The shows will run from November 1 - November 3 at the Hooters Casino. RVD tweeted this flyer for the shows: