Backstage News On WWE Changing Top Evolution PPV Matches

As seen on RAW last night, WWE announced that the Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus and Mickie James vs. Lita scheduled singles matches for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view have been nixed. The two bouts have been combined into a tag team match with Alexa & Mickie vs. Trish & Lita.

The plan was reportedly always for it to be a tag team match, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that WWE had announced the Stratus vs. Bliss match to boost ticket sales early on, since they didn't want to announce the Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella match until they shot the angle for it. Once Bella vs. Rousey was announced, they felt that they could publicly change the Stratus vs. Bliss match to a tag team bout.

WWE Evolution takes place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.