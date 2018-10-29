Backstage Notes From WWE Evolution, New WWE Legend Halloween Masks (Photos), Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW from Charlotte, NC in this new video.

- WWE used their regular pay-per-view production crew for last night's Evolution pay-per-view but the actual production was scaled down a bit because the usual RAW and SmackDown setup needed to be in Charlotte for tonight's RAW, according to PWInsider. It was impossible, logistically, for the setup to be used in New York for Evolution, and then broke down & moved to North Carolina in time for tonight's RAW.

In other production news from Evolution, F4Wonline.com reported that going into the show the company expected a higher-than-usual percentage of women in the crowd, and they expected to feature more shots of emotional women, if they could find them, to help pain the story that Evolution was ground-breaking for real world women. The crowd in the Nassau Coliseum ended up being having more females than a regular WWE pay-per-view and it was noted that the audience didn't have as many as "smart-alecky" fans that are usually included in the traveling pay-per-view crowds.

