Backstage Notes On John Cena Being Advertised For WWE Crown Jewel, More On The Status Of The Event

As noted, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE creative team was told on Monday that John Cena would not be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, seemingly confirming at least part of the report made on Monday by Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox, that Cena and Daniel Bryan had told officials they were not going. Meltzer did not have an update on Bryan. WWE officials were reportedly looking to replace Cena in the World Cup tournament but he was still being advertised on RAW last night and he's still listed for the event today.

Meltzer also noted that the entire Crown Jewel event is currently in jeopardy as the chances of the show happening as scheduled are looking worse than they did last week.

WrestleVotes, who has broken several WWE scoops in the last year or so, reports that the show is back in "wait & see" mode. Regarding Cena being advertised for the World Cup on RAW last night, WWE may have kept Cena in the promos because officials want him to reconsider his decision or because Cena would end up being a part of the event if they decide to move locations. You can see their tweets below.

I don't know how or when, but John Cena has told WWE he won't be appearing at Crown Jewel. I've heard the show is back in "wait and see mode." This is a mess. https://t.co/qaIC9jvv6N — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 23, 2018