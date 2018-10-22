Backstage Notes On Vince McMahon And WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon being at the recent WWE SmackDown 1000 event was rare as the WWE Chairman rarely visits blue brand tapings these days, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Vince is usually back home or in the WWE offices on Tuesday after working RAW the night before. He still participates in SmackDown conference calls and oversees the script, and makes changes, but he's no longer backstage each week. SmackDown is still very much Vince's show and the others left in charge still follow his directions.

It will be interesting to see if Vince starts attending SmackDown TV events in October 2019 when the show moves from the USA Network to Fox on Friday nights. We've noted how Fox officials want the show to have more of a sports direction, which could bring a conflict as Vince is more into the comedy presentation with wrestling. It will also be interesting to see how Vince's backstage WWE duties change when the XFL re-launches in 2020. Vince has previously stated that the XFL will not take away from his WWE responsibilities.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

