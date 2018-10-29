Backstage Notes On WWE's House Hardy Special, Nikki Bella Goes Sneaker Shopping, Sin Cara Honored

- Nikki Bella goes sneaker shopping with Complex in this new video.

- The House Hardy Halloween special that premiered on the WWE Network after last night's Evolution pay-per-view is available for viewing in the archives and will replay after tonight's RAW goes off the air. PWInsider reports that the special was almost exclusively the creative vision of Matt Hardy and WWE producer Jeremy Borash. James Long (Jimmy Paradyse) also worked on the special as a producer. Reby Hardy noted on Twitter that she helped with production at the Hardy Compound as well. The plan is to do more episodes if the special draws a good audience as this was designed to be a pilot episode for a potential series.

- Sin Cara was honored at the Paseo de las Luminarias in Mexico City this past weekend. This is Mexico's version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Cara tweeted the following video from the big day: