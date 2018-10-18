Backstage Talk On The WrestleMania 35 Main Event, Dean Ambrose Storyline Plans, Drew McIntyre's Push

We're about 6 months away from WWE's WrestleMania 35 and there is reportedly no main event locked in, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE officials often know what the top WrestleMania matches will be months before the event.

Current RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair was heavily discussed to be the WrestleMania 35 main event a few months back and it's still possible, but that will likely depend on how much more Flair is hurt by how the current feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has played out. Current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would be in the headliner match if they don't go with Rousey but there's no current direction set in stone for Reigns either. As is the case every year, the WrestleMania main event will come down to what Vince McMahon wants.

Regarding the ongoing storyline with The Shield, we don't know exact details of what they have planned but word is that there is a direction for how the tension with Dean Ambrose will play out. They do have a destination in mind but details haven't leaked yet. Ambrose was set to turn heel before WrestleMania 34 for a match with current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins but Ambrose suffered an injury and plans were changed. There's no word yet on if they are considering the Ambrose heel turn yet.

See Also Backstage News On WWE Planning To Use More Managers

On a related note, Vince and the WWE writers have been coming up with weekly material for the current program with Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, with no end game. This week's RAW indicated their group is done and that Strowman may move on to a singles feud with McIntyre, but they could end up keeping the group alive as they often do with heels not getting along. WWE officials are very much into protecting McIntyre as they want him to be one of the top singles competitors in the company. That could mean they have plans to split McIntyre and Ziggler. It will be interesting to see who gets the bigger singles push going into WrestleMania 35, Braun or Drew, especially if they feud against each other.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.