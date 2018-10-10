Batista On GOTG Galaxy Director's New Gig, Women Of Wrestling AXS Premiere Set, Defiant Wrestling

- It was revealed this week that James Gunn will write and possibly direct the upcoming Suicide Squad 2 movie. Gunn had directed Dave Bautista as Drax in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but was dropped from the franchise after some of his old offensive Twitter jokes were resurfaced. Bautista was infuriated when he heard of Gunn's firing, and said that he may not return for the third Guardians of the Galaxy installment. Bautista responded to Gunn's new Suicide Squad gig, tweeting, "Where do I sign up!"

- Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Mark Cuban's AXS TV announced that Buss' new series WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING will make its network debut on Friday, January 18, 2019 on AXS TV. WOW Superhero events present all-female professional wrestling bouts with the theatrical flair of a blockbuster concert mixed with the hard-hitting action fans have come to expect from the popular promotion. The eight-episode series will feature 35 wrestlers, including WOW World Champion Santana Garrett, Tessa Blanchard, The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Beverly Hills Babe and newcomers to WOW such as Faith the Lioness and Princess Aussie.

David McLane, the commentator and impresario behind the iconic '80s TV series GLOW "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling," will provide ringside commentary, joined by play-by-play announcer Stephen Dickey. Shaul Guerrero will serve as the ring announcer for each event while Brigiite Valadez will be delivering the inside scoop as backstage reporter.

"We are excited to add the series and welcome the incredible athletes and characters of WOW to our hit Friday night lineup", said AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon. "This is the perfect time to add WOW and deliver on Jeanie Buss' vision of strong women wrestlers in the spotlight on national television."

"AXS TV broke ground with its airing of New Japan Pro Wrestling," said McLane. "They are doing it again with the broadcasting of WOW. AXS TV is providing fight fans an amazing hour of action … and WOW is proud to be a part of their epic lineup!"

- Defiant Wrestling returns to Sheffield on Thursday night, October 11th for Fight Or Flight. The show will be airing live on Access Defiant. Chris Ridgeway was forced to withdraw from his scheduled match with Walter due to illness. Below is the full card for the show:

* Rampage vs Gabriel Kidd - World Championship

* Walter vs Mark Davis - Internet Championship

* Will Ospreay vs El Phantasmo - Internet Contenders

* Joe Hendry vs Martin Kirby - No DQ, No Countouts

* Roxxy vs Lana Austin

* Omari vs John 'Bad Bones' Klinger

* Alpha Bad vs Hunter Brothers

* Jimmy Havoc & Mark Haskins vs Anti-Fun Police

