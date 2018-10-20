Batista Reveals Vince McMahon's Advice Before SmackDown 1000 Appearance

On this past week's SmackDown 1000, Evolution reunited with Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair all making an appearance together. For Batista, it was his first time back with WWE since his run in 2014. In the video above, WWE followed Batista throughout the day of the show, starting on a movie set in Toronto where Batista is filming his upcoming film, My Spy.

After finishing up a scene, Batista took a flight to Washington D.C. for SmackDown 1000. Before the show we see some backstage footage of him greeting Dean Malenko, Ric Flair, Triple H, Natalya, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and others. Batista noted that he was "super nervous" before the show.

After the above segment finished, cameras caught up with Batista to ask about how he thought the segment went and what Vince McMahon told him before going out.

"It was alright, it probably could have gone a little better, but I think considering how nervous I was," Batista laughed. "I told Vince how nervous I was, he said, 'When you go out there, just tell them, be honest and speak from the heart.' First thing I said, 'I'm nervous' because I was. I didn't want to pull any punches, I was nervous, man."

He then noted how even though today's WWE Universe is newer, he thought they still understood the group's energy.

"It's a special thing with Evolution, it's just a special group," Batista said. "I know it's a newer audience, but they can feel it. There's a special vibe between all of us, there always has been, there always will be. So, it's a timeless energy."

Batista also noted how he missed the "immediate feedback" of working in WWE and if he'll back back. During the Evolution segment, Batista and Triple H teased a potential match down the road.

"I miss it here, I miss the energy, the immediate feedback," Batista continued. "We'll see where it goes, but it was quite an honor to be a part of this, especially since it was in my hometown."

You can see Batista's full comments in the video above.

