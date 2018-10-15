Battle Royal Announced For WWE Evolution, WWE Superstar Returns From Injury On RAW (Photos, Video)

WWE has announced a Battle Royal for the Evolution pay-per-view. The winner will receive a future RAW Women's Title or SmackDown Women's Title shot.

The following Superstars have been announced for the Battle Royal - Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox and Tamina Snuka.

Snuka returned to WWE on tonight's RAW after being out for more than 9 months with a shoulder injury. She teamed with Brooke but lost to Jax and Moon.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card along with shots of Tamina's return to RAW tonight:

RAW Women's Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women's Title Match

TBA vs. TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus