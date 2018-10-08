Bayley Wants To Wrestle WWE Hall Of Famer At Evolution, Ronda Rousey Thanks The Riott Squad, Carlito

- WWE Evolution is only three weeks away and Bayley would like to wrestle a WWE Hall of Famer at the all-women's pay-per-view event.

On Saturday, Ivory tagged Bayley in a tweet complimenting her arm drag with the hashtag "#Evolution." Bayley responded, "Let's wrestle."

Ivory responded, "Can I have a year to get in shape, first?!" Bayley then said, "How about I give you until Oct. 28?" — Evolution takes place on October 28.

There's a personal connection between the two as Bayley met Ivory when she was 12 years old and the then-WWE star asked her if she's going to see her in the ring one day.

"I remember having the opportunity to meet Ivory as a kid, and she was the first woman's wrestler that I met. She looked at me and said, 'I'm going to see you in the ring one day aren't I?'" Bayley said in an interview earlier this year.

"I took that sign that I was going to make it and then I met her again at Wrestlemania 30 or 31 as a member of the WWE roster and told her that story."

- At WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins beat The Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. The match ended in a unique fashion as Rousey made Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan submit simultaneously to a double armbar. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to thank Australia, The Bella Twins and even The Riott Squad.

Rousey wrote, "Yesterday moved me to my core. Thank you Melbourne. Thank you Australia. Thank you everyone who smiled back at me at #WWESSD ... thank you @thenikkibella and @thebriebella for having my back in the ring last night.... And thank you #RiotSquad @rubyriottwwe @sarahloganwwe @yaonlylivvonce for being the force we had to reckon with."

- Sunday marked 14 years since Carlito made his WWE debut in shocking fashion by defeating John Cena on SmackDown to capture the United States Championship. WWE posted a clip of the ending of the match on Twitter.