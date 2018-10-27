Becky Lynch, Charlotte, The Bella Twins, And Other WWE Stars Talk Significance Of Evolution

In the videos above and below, WWE spoke with Charlotte, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, Marina Sharif, Bayley, Io Shirai, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, The IIconics, Lana, Zelina Vega, The Bella Twins, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch about the significance of tomorrow's WWE Evolution PPV.

For Lynch, its was particularly special after she stopped wrestling for seven years and to now see how women's wrestling has grown.

"I gave up wrestling for seven years because I didn't think there would be a possibility of anything like this," Lynch said. "At the time, it felt like all the work that I was doing was in vain and wasn't going anywhere, so I stepped away. But the whole time I would write down that I feel I have unfinished business and these things I have yet to accomplish. And it's things like this. The real main event of Evolution walking in as SmackDown Women's Champ of a brand that I am so proud of, and a brand that I grew up watching. SmackDown was everything to me as a wrestling fan."

