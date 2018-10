- WWE posted this video looking at highlights from last night's Evolution pay-per-view.

- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ivory talking to Cathy Kelley after the 20-Woman Battle Royal at Evolution last night. Ivory admits she was intimidated being out there with the other athletes. She goes on praising the female Superstars for their energy and their personalities, calling it a thrilling experience.

- Last night's Evolution event trended for several hours on social media. Below are Twitter comments from several Superstars - RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, new WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Mae Young Classic winner Toni Storm, Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose, Lilian Garcia, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze and others:

And every time she burns to ashes she knows exactly how to rise again#WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/ySgrGDOLJo — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 29, 2018

That face u make when u know u made an oppsie... ?????????? #WWEEvolution #BattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/imFZHJeqVk — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 29, 2018

Evolution surpassed every expectation... wow what a night .... Past. Present. Future... every woma' who's ever stepped in that ring should've be proud last night. We are all the #WomensEvolution. What an honor to be a part of ???????????https://t.co/XvAu5y0wcc — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) October 29, 2018

What a night!!! Thank you for all the love in the arena & around the world!! ?? This picture sums it all! ?? #wweevolution pic.twitter.com/2blhm9IKLB — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 29, 2018

Tonight was incredible. So honored to be a part of history. I have no other words to describe it. We ???? did ???? that. ???? #WWEEvolution — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) October 29, 2018

I never dreamt of an all women's PPV because I never imagined that it could be possible. Thank you to all the fans who have been calling for it, to all the women who have been working for it, and to all the little girls who will be inspired by it. This is for you. #WWEEvolution — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 29, 2018

Tonight was my favourite night ever haha what is life https://t.co/FpK6X5ChsW — Toni Storm ???????? (@tonistorm_) October 29, 2018

I could not get the championship trophy.

However, I got the best experience.

Congratulations Toni.

Thanks everyone.#WWEEvolution — ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 29, 2018