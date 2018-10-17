Becky Lynch Defends After WWE MMC, Zack Ryder On His SD 1000 "Appearance", Lana Takes Blame (Video)

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to the 0-2 Rusev and Lana after last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge loss to Asuka and The Miz. Braxton asked what's up with their lack of success in the competition and Lana stormed off, saying, "I suck!"

Rusev said Lana was just being harsh on herself. He then jokes about the match as if it were a football or basketball game.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE SmackDown 1000 and Mixed Match Challenge in Washington, DC saw SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Charlotte Flair. Correspondent @Hexxusss notes that Becky won with a roll-up and immediately left. Flair hung around with fans. The match took place after MMC and ended the tapings.

- It was reported on Tuesday that both Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were backstage for SmackDown 1000, causing speculation on a possible Edgeheads reunion with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Hawkins did appear in a brief backstage segment with Edge but Ryder was not there, in person, at least. Hawkins was holding up a photo of Ryder on his phone, as seen below. Ryder tweeted the following on the segment: