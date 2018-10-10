Becky Lynch Reacts To Last Woman Standing Match, Lana - Carmella Backstage Video, New WWE Trademark

- Above is backstage video from this week's WWE SmackDown. The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville make fun of Lana for the Aiden English "One Night In Milwaukee" videos but Lana then finds an unlikely ally in Carmella.

- WWE has filed to trademark the "World Class Championship Wrestling" name. As noted, they also filed to trademark the WCCW name this week. WWE has owned the WCCW tape library for a few years now and recently added new World Class content to the WWE Network.

- As noted, Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match has been announced for WWE Evolution. Lynch took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match: