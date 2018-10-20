Becky Lynch Talks "Being A Devil" To Get Respect, Young Bucks On WWE Dream Matches, ESPN Rankings

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took in a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey game and also did a quick interview with Erika Wachter of MSG. Lynch was asked about the desire to get respect from everyone around her as she continues her feud against upcoming Evolution opponent, Charlotte.

"It's [being] that underdog, it's that scratching, that clawing to get to the top to prove that you are the best," Lynch said. "And sometimes, you gotta be a devil, you got to a devil to get what you want."

- Yesterday, ESPN posted its latest WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: R-Truth, Triple H, The Miz, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and at number one, The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins).





- A fan asked Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks what his dream matches are at the moment. Jackson said it would be The Usos in a tag match or they would team up with Kenny Omega to take on The New Day. Xavier Woods responded in the comments, "One day." Back in June, New Day and The Elite went head-to-head in Street Fighter V at the E3 convention in Los Angeles, an event that WWE helped promote on its website.

