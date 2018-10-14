Becky Lynch Talks WWE Evolution, Finn Balor Shirt Shows Up At Protest (Photo), Top 5 WWE Betrayals

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch spoke about the upcoming WWE Evolution PPV on October 28. She'll take on Charlotte in a Last Woman Standing match.

"The first ever all-women's PPV is beyond something that I ever could have dreamed of," Lynch said. "When I left home to come to WWE, the one thing I said is I wanted to make sure that women's wrestling was the coolest thing on TV and the thing that people look forward to watching the most. Seeing where we've come from, where we are now, and where we're going it's indescribable. Everybody who's helped build the foundation and then put brick, upon brick, to build this wonderful mansion. Evolution it's like putting the roof on it, but of course, then we'll blow the roof of the place and then we'll start all over again."

- WWE looked at the top 5 betrayals in WWE history. Starting at number five: The Bella Twins ambush Ronda Rousey, Kevin Owens ruins Chris Jericho's Festival of Friendship, Shawn Michaels throws Marty Jannetty through a window, Evolution dumps Randy Orton, and at number one, Seth Rollins betrays The Shield.

- Finn Balor tweeted out one of his fans wearing a Balor Club shirt to counter-protest at a Westboro Baptist Church rally. Balor wrote seeing that image is more important that any wrestling victories or title wins.