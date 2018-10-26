Becky Lynch WWE Evolution Diary, Fans On Why Dean Ambrose Turned, Steve Austin Reacts To NBA Player

- WWE cameras are following SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch around for an Evolution Diary series during the final days before Sunday's pay-per-view. Above is the first entry.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans why RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose turned on his partner and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after their big win on Monday's RAW. As of this writing, 45% voted, "The Lunatic Fringe only knows." 32% voted, "Payback for Rollins turning his back on The Shield years ago." while 9% voted, "Payback for Rollins turning his back on The Shield years ago." 7% went to both of these options - "He's outgrown The Shield." and "Jealousy of Rollins."

- NBA star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers arrived to Monday's game against the Washington Wizards dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. Lillard received mainstream media attention from several sports sites and the WWE website for the nod. Below is video of the arrival along with Austin's Twitter reaction: